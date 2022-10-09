Is Tejasswi Prakash following Bigg Boss 16? Actress answers while promoting film 'Mann Kasturi Re'

Tejasswi Prakash is among the top actresses in the entertainment world and enjoys a massive fan following owing to her acting chops. First Bigg Boss 15 then Naagin 6 and now Tejasswi is climbing new steps in her professional life as she is all set to feature in a Marathi film titled 'Mann Kasturi Re'. She recently unveiled the teaser of her upcoming film and at present, she is busy promoting her film along with her co-star Abhinay Berde.

Tejasswi recently attended a media conference for Mann Kasturi Re and looked fabulous in an ethnic boho fusion look as she interacted with the paparazzi. During this, a paparazzi questioned her about Salman Khan's ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 16. For the unversed, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the last season of Bigg Boss 15. So when asked, "Abb Bigg Boss 16 chal raha hai, aap kitna dekhti h kitna follow up karna chahyengi." To this, Tejasswi replied, "No, I'm here to promote my film sir!".