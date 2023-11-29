Is Tejasswi Prakash shooting for her new project? Actress teases fans with BTS sneak peek

Popular and talented actress Tejasswi Prakash is one of the most loved actresses in the telly industry and has a massive fan following too. The actress was last seen on TV when she played the lead role in Ekta Kapoor's fictional show Naagin 6. Ever since the show wrapped up, the actress has been busy with brand endorsements, shooting for designers etc. Now, it seems Tejasswi Prakash is all set to be back on-screen.

Tejasswi Prakash shoots for a project:

Tejasswi Prakash has maintained a very active social media presence and often treats her followers with glimpses of her personal and professional life. Today was no different. Just a few minutes ago, the Naagin 6 actress shared a video from the sets of her new project. She dropped a BTS clip on her Instagram story where she showed her face and then showed the camera. Teasing fans with this video, Tejasswi said, "Guess what's brewing?"

For the uninformed, Tejasswi Prakash has been regularly sharing posts with her fans on social media. Be it her glamorous pictures in stunning ensembles or mushy snaps with beau Karan Kundrra, all posts of the actress receive immense love from fans. Lately, Tejasswi is often spotted by the paparazzi whenever she steps out in the city for her workout sessions. She has also offered a glimpse of her workout on her Instagram handle.

On the personal front, Karan and Tejasswi have been dating ever since they participated in the controversial show Bigg Boss 15. Their fans adore their chemistry and address them as 'TejRan'.

About Tejasswi Prakash's professional achievements:

Speaking about Tejasswi Prakash's professional life, the actress has also stepped foot in the Marathi film industry and has so far done two Marathi films - Mann Kasturi Re and School College Ani Life. Apart from this, she is famous for winning the 15th season of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

Tejasswi has also worked on shows like Swaragini- Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Pehredaar Piya Ki, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Karn Sangini, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Speaking about her last show, Naagin 6 aired from February 12, 2022, to July 9, 2023.

