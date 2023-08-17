Is Uorfi Javed dating her close friend Kajol? Deets Inside

Uorfi Javed is famous worldwide for her unique fashion sense and confident demeanor. She's known as the queen of DIY clothes and stands out with her one-of-a-kind style. Currently, she's a highly respected fashion icon globally. Many top designers want her to showcase their couture, considering her their top choice. Despite working in the industry for years, she has maintained her professional reputation and hasn't been linked romantically with any actor. In many interviews she has also mentioned that she hasn’t kissed any guy in years, is the reason behind this her dating a girl?

Is Uorfi Javed dating her close friend Kajol?

The fashion icon provides the paparazzi with top-notch elegance as they frequently observe them cheering for Uorfi's sighting. For a very long time, the actress has been secretive about her dating life, this is creating a deep mystery amongst the audience about her love life. The DIY queen has been in the headlines occasionally, but now it's because she's dating one of her close friends, Kajol. Uorfi frequently appears with her when they go out for lunch or dinner. The images they post are a bit steamy and they give the impression that they are in a relationship.

The chemistry between Uorfi and Kajol cannot get unnoticed by anyone as they spend their weekends together, taking trips together. Uorfi surely had past relationships with guys, but the news of her dating Kajol can be concluded as Uorfi being bisexual. Uorfi has never disclosed her relationship with Kajol but looking at them it feels like this bond is much more than just friendship. Meanwhile, Uorfi Javed is loved by her fans, and her kind gestures of taking care of paps are making her headlines massively. And to date, she hasn't confirmed being in a relationship.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed recently made a guest appearance in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She was also a part of Bigg Boss OTT for a short period.

