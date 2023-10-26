Is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Karishma Sawant's character Aarohi going to die? Report

The popular television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running for more than a decade and still the show is a fan favorite. The show is about to take a generation leap and Pranali Rathore and Harshad Chopra's characters will be replaced by new faces and a new story. The makers have kept the new cast details under wrap which has led to curiosity among fans. Recently a buzz has surfaced that one of the characters from the current track is going to die soon.

Is Arohi's track ending in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Report

Popular television actress Karishma Sawant is known for her role as Arohi on the show. According to India Forums, it has been reported that the character is set to be brought down on the show. The character's death is supposedly going to bring a twist in the upcoming track leaving the family members Manjiri, Suvarana, and other family members devastated. The exact circumstances of Arohi's death have been carefully kept under wraps.

According to their source, "Karishma's death sequence will be shot in a day or two and the viewers will be hooked on to their TV screens when this sequence goes on air.'' It is also reported the track of Akshara and Abhimanyu will die in a tragic accident and the story will revolve around new characters and presumably their daughter.

The current track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The current title of the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai revolves around Akshara being pregnant with Abhinav's child while Manjiri is against it. Manjiri tries many tricks to stop her from giving birth to the child, but Abhimanyu supports Akshara and wants her to give birth to the child.

