Shivangi Joshi is one of the most prominent names in the television industry. She garnered immense appreciation for her stint in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Soon her character, Naira, became a household name in the TV world. Shivangi has not signed for any other show after the successful conclusion of Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka.

However, the actress has been hitting the headlines for reuniting with Rajan Shahi and Mohsin Khan for the upcoming project. Scroll down to find the details.

Is Shivangi Joshi reuniting with DKP Productions?

In a recent interview with Telly Masala, Shivangi Joshi replied to all the speculations regarding her reunion with Rajan Shahi and Mohsin Khan for the upcoming project. Addressing the same, she said, “Bikul! I mean, ye bahut hi kamal ki baat hogi. Rajan Sir, DKP to mere liye matlab family jaise hai (of course! If this happens, it would be so great. Rajan sir, and DKP is like family to me).”

This speculation ignited when Rajan Shahi recently uploaded a picture of the on-screen couple of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Mohsin, and Shivangi together on his social media. Responding to this, she said, "Jab hoga to apko pata chal jayega (Whenever it happens, you all will get to know)." However, she stated that she was unaware of any such news till now.

Also, when she was asked about her comeback on television, Shivangi said that right now she is working on a web series, but after that, she’ll sign the dotted lines if she gets some good shows.

Shivangi Joshi’s dating rumours with Kushal Tandon

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka’s on-screen couple Shivangi and Kushal Tandon are hitting the headlines due to their dating rumors. Although the actors have denied the rumors, ardent fans are still manifesting their relationship.

Previously, on her birthday, Kushal dropped a mushy birthday wish on his Instagram for his co-star, which reignited the spark of their rumored relationship.

More about Shivangi Joshi

After her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi was seen in television shows like Balika Vadhu, Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, and Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. However, the popularity that she garnered on Rajan Shahi's show was far beyond that of the other shows. Both Balika Vadhu and Barsatein–Mausam Pyaar Ka went off the air within a short period. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show; Shivangi didn't manage to advance long and was eliminated after a few weeks.

