Harshad Chopda, a well-known actor in the television world, has been one of the industry's most beloved and talented personalities for many years. In a recent interview, his father opened up about why the actor should get married.

Harshad Chopda’s father's humorous remark leaves fans wondering about his wedding plans

Harshad Chopda, the heartthrob of the television industry, recently found himself in the spotlight once again, but this time it wasn't for his acting talent. During a candid interview with ABP, Harshad Chopda's father was questioned about whether he feels that his son has finally grown up. Responding to it, Harshad's father expressed that, to him, Harshad will always be his child, but the appearance of white beard hair is also a sign.

He added that it's also a hint for Harshad to consider marriage. Amused by his father's comment, the unexpected connection between white beard hair and wedding plans left both father and son chuckling.

We eagerly await to see if Harshad will tie the knot soon. His exit from the popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sparked widespread discussion. Reports suggested that he wasn't happy with how his character, Abhimanyu, was shaping up. He voiced his concerns to Rajan Shahi and the production team. Unfortunately, despite discussions, no resolution was reached, prompting Harshad to quit the show.

Harshad Chopda exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

During his time on the show, there were many rumors about Harshad and Pranali Rathod dating. However, both consistently denied any romantic involvement, insisting they were just good friends. Harshad and Pranali exited Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai during a 20-year leap in the storyline.

Following their departure, new characters like Samridhii Shukla (playing Abhira), Shehzada Dhami (as Armaan Poddar), Pratiksha Honmukhe (portraying Ruhi Goenka), and Shivam Khajuria (as Rohit Poddar) were introduced to take the story forward.

More about Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda began his acting journey with Left Right Left, where he captured hearts with his role as Cadet Ali Baig. Known as Usool Bhai on the show, his character was admired for his righteousness. He was featured in several hit TV series, including Amber Dhara, Kis Desh Mein Hai Mera Dil, Tere Liye, Dharampatni, Saubhagyavati Bhava, Humsafars, and Bepannaah.

