Bigg Boss 17 fame Isha Malviya has been in the headlines ever since she participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. During her stint, Isha's relationship with Samarth Jurel and her arguments with Abhishek Kumar were major highlights of the 17th season of Bigg Boss. Isha recently attended Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spoke at length about her stint in the show, her future plans, her early life, and her relationships.

Isha Malviya talks about Vicky Jain's party:

While talking to Bharti and Haarsh, Isha Malviya went on to speak about Vicky Jain and his behavior. When Bharti asked about Vicky, Isha expressed shock as Vicky's romantic reels with other girls were getting viral. She then disclosed how Vicky often praises and calls everything 'sexy' be it clothes or flowers. She explained how Vicky open-heartedly welcomes everyone like his old friends.

Revealing what happened at Vicky's party and who all attended the celebration, the Udaariyaan actress added, "Ayesha (Ayesha Khan) was there. I went with my mom, Ankita's mother, uncle, and brother all were there. The party was held to celebrate Vicky's achievement that he made it to the top 6 with his own efforts. It was not even a celebration that we went to a club or something. We were at Vicky's house, we had dinner, a get-together happened."

Isha expressed her disappointment as Vicky Jain was misjudged for clicking pictures with the girls at his party. She added how people called him a 'womanizer' and said, "The way people say these words easily, they should feel it before saying."

Further, Isha spoke about Ankita Lokhande's friends and added, "Ankita Ji khud itne maze karti hai. Unka bhi bada acha khasa friend circle hai. Kayi baar Vicky bhai bhi nahi hote jaha Ankita ji jaati hai. Iska kya matlab hai. 'Ohh, galat kaam chal raha hai.'" (Ankita herself enjoys a lot. She has a big friend circle. At times, Vicky is not there but Ankita goes. Does this mean that 'Ohh something wrong is happening?')

Isha Malviya even advised Bharti and Haarsh not to go in Bigg Boss ever as their happiness might vanish.

Speaking about the Bigg Boss 17 grand finale, Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of the season, whereas Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up.

