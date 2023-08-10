Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth announce baby boy's name; give glimpse into heartwarming naamkaran ceremony

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth are on cloud nine after welcoming their first baby. On July 19, the couple became parents for the first time as they were blessed with a beautiful and handsome baby boy. Today, on August 10, the actress took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her baby boy's naamkaran ceremony. The video also showed some very sweet and gentle moments of the family and baby.

Ishita Dutt and Vatsal Seth announce baby boy’s name

Today, Ishita Dutta posted a video on her Instagram tagging her husband Vatsal Seth in it. The video gives a glimpse of the naming ceremony of their little nugget. Ishita can be seen holding her little one in her arms and bringing him to the swing made of cloth. The swing was held by the women of the family, who then sang a song revealing the baby boy’s name. The little boy will now be known as Vaayu Seth.

At the end of the video, Ishita and Vatsal are seen holding their little one and a balloon featured in the background, with the baby's name written on it.

Ishita shared the video and wrote, “Namkaran Ceremony of our little one Vaayu Sheth. Thank you for all the love and blessings”

The comments section of the post was flooded with love and blessing from all the fans and celebrities. One fan commented, “Vaayu, Very Unique & Beautiful Name Feel Like Jannat,” while another said, “Loads to love to the little one God Bless.” A third fan wrote, “Oh my goddddd vaaaayuuu.”

Meanwhile, in the video, the new mom was seen wearing a traditional kurta in green and looked mesmerizing.

Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Seth’s journey together

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth met on the set of the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. The lovey-dovey couple soon tied the knot in November 2017.

In March of this year, the news of Ishita's pregnancy made a splash. The couple did confirm the same in the first week of April with an Instagram post. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth revealed the news of their pregnancy by sharing gorgeous maternity photos from their photoshoot. The duo welcomed their son on July 19 and shared the news with their fans through an Instagram post.

