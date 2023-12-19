Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth excitedly start preparations for their son Vaayu's first Christmas; WATCH

Talking about the adorable couples in the entertainment industry, we cannot forget to mention Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth. The couple has not only impressed the audience with their acting mettle but also left fans swooning over their journey in their personal lives.

Recently, the Drishyam actress took to social media and shared snippets from the Christmas preparations. She seems excited as it is Vayu’s first Christmas this year.

Ishita Dutta joyously preps for Vaayu’s first Christmas celebration

There is no denying that Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are enjoying the bliss of parenthood. The two have joyfully embarked on the enchanting adventure of parenting with the birth of Vaayu. Now, to make their little munchkin’s first Christmas more special and delightful, the celeb couple is all excited and filled with happiness.

Dropping some sneak-peek moments into their preparations, Ishita Dutta shared a short video on social media expressing her feelings for Vaayu’s Christmas celebrations. The actress is seen decorating the Christmas tree while spending adorable moments with her son. Vatsal Sheth also makes an appearance and plants a sweet peck on her wifey’s cheeks.

Sharing the video, the Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar actress wrote, “Vaayu’s first Christmas and I cannot control my excitement…. I have such fond memories of Christmas with my family specially my dad who made Christmas so so special and now it’s time to make new ones with Vaayu @vatsalsheth.”

Vaayu’s first family trip

Ever since Vaayu entered the lives of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth, they have made sure that their little son enjoys everything to the fullest. A few days back, the couple took their munchkin for his first staycation along with his grandparents. This shows that the new parents are leaving no stone unturned to make his everyday memorable.

Sharing some fun moments with her husband and son, Ishita Dutta dropped a video on social media. To make the staycation more fun and joyful, the actress’ parents and in-laws also joined. We can hear Ishita talking about her two-day-long vacation.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth complete six years of marriage

It was on the sets of their TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar - Baazigar, that Ishita Datta and Vatsal Sheth met for the first time in June 2016. Initially, they became good friends, and gradually, the bond and understanding between them blossomed with time. Later, the two fell for each other and got married on November 28, 2017.

Recently, they celebrated six years of togetherness, and to mark the occasion, the actress of The Girl on the Train dropped a few glimpses of their journey right from marriage to today, where she has a complete family.

Work front

Coming to work, Ishita Dutta started her acting journey with the Telugu film Chanakyudu. This led to her beginning in the film industry, and she continued to appear in a few Kannada movies. However, the actress received her breakthrough with Ajay Devgn's Drishyam in 2015. Further, Ishita played a pivotal role in the sequel, Drishyam 2, again sharing the screens with Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Furthermore, she has starred in other television shows like Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay and Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani.

On the other hand, Vatsal Sheth made his acting debut with the teen show titled Just Mohabbat. He marked his presence in shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Haasil, and Naagin 6. Besides this, he forayed into Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car.

