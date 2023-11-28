Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth complete six years of marriage; Bobby Deol reacts

On November 28, 2017, actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth tied the knot. And today, they celebrate 6 years of their marriage. To mark the occasion, Ishita Dutta shared a series of photos with her husband on social media. Fans of the couple showered their love on them on this special day.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s marriage anniversary

Just an hour ago, Ishita Dutta dropped glimpses of their six-year-long journey, right from marriage to today, a complete family with a son Vaayu. The actress’ pictures uploaded on social media remind us how fast time flies when you are making happy memories. Accompanying the pictures, the caption reads, “6 years down & Forever to go #HappyAnniversary”

Check out Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s pictures here:

The first picture is a recent one that shows Ishita Dutta with her hubby Vatsal Sheth and their little one, Vaayu. The following pictures are some of their precious moments spent together over the years. The last photo shows Ishita and Vatsal dressed as bride and groom, a picture from the most special day of their lives, their wedding day.

Bobby Deol and others react

The couple’s industry friends and well-wishers dropped lovely comments under the photo. Sanket Choukse wrote, “Happy anniversary both of u beautiful ppl. be blessed.” Sneha Raikar commented, “Wish you both a Very Happy Anniversary.”

Producer Vishal Gurnani wrote, “You guys make me believe in Marriage. Shine On.” The Animal actor Bobby Deol dropped a series of red heart emojis.

It goes without saying fans also dropped congratulatory messages for the celebrity couple.

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta’s love story

Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta first met on the sets of their TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in June 2016. The two became good friends, and in no time, the friendship bloomed into love.

They have been happily married for 6 years now, and this year, the couple welcomed their first child, son Vaayu into the family.

ALSO READ: Mom-to-be Rubina Dilaik recalls meeting with car accident in her first trimester: 'My head hit the front seat'