Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth embrace parenthood, blessed with a baby boy

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy on July 19. According to ETimes, both the mother and the baby are healthy and the actress will be discharged from the hospital on Friday (July 21).

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth blessed with a baby boy

Ishita has always updated her fans and followers about her health during her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bump and shared selfies with her actor-husband Vatsal. On Tuesday, the actress shared a selfie and wrote, "Okay so the last month is definitely not easy."

Ishita has always updated her fans and followers about her health during her pregnancy. She flaunted her baby bump and shared selfies with her actor-husband Vatsal. On Tuesday, the actress shared a selfie and wrote, "Okay so the last month is definitely not easy."

On November 28, 2017, the Bepannah Pyar fame tied the knot with her Baazigar co-star Vatsal Sheth. On March 31 this year the couple announced that they are all set to welcome their first child. They shared a photo wearing color-coordinated outfits. In the photo, Vatsal was seen adoring Ishita’s baby bump.

Ishita Dutta’s baby shower

Ishita Dutta's mother organized a baby shower for the actress a few days back. The actress shared a video of her Bengali baby shower ceremony which received a lot of love on social media. For the ceremony, Ishita wore a pink Benarasi and was looking absolutely gorgeous.

Meanwhile, Ishita was last seen in Drishyam 2 and it was released last year. The film performed well at the box office.

