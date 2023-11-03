Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth share heartwarming video as they take son Vaayu on his first family trip; Watch

Actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth took their 3-month-old munchkin Vaayu for his first staycation along with his grandparents. The duo are leaving no stone unturned to make every day memorable for their little boy. They posted a cute snippet from their trip. In the video, Ishita and Vatsal’s son Vaayu is seen enjoying activities at different places.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth’s baby goes out on his first trip

Taking to Instagram, Ishita Dutta dropped a reel featuring fun moments with hubby Vatsal Sheth and son Vaayu from his first trip. Ishita's parents and in-laws also joined the staycation to make it even more joyful.

The video begins with the actress’ voiceover sharing all the details from her two-day-long vacation. As she talks about her journey from the ‘much-needed break’, the small moments captured during the trip run as a merged snippet.

Ishita Dutta revealed that Vaayu’s first family trip was everything she wanted to be and much more. She quoted, “From a smooth drive to an amazing stay at a hotel to us (she and Vatsal) getting some time together as Dada-dadi and Nana-nani took over baby duties for two days.”

The actress shared that she finally got to enjoy a hot cup of coffee. She also showed the viewers the cartoon parade they witnessed and called it the highlight of her trip. In the caption area, the gorgeous actress wrote, “Vaayu’s first trip absolutely amazing….”

Take a look at Ishita Dutta’s Instagram post:

About Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth

Ishita Dutta started her acting journey with the Telugu film Chanakyudu. She went on to feature in a few Kannada movies before making a debut in Hindi cinema with Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam in 2015. The actress has also starred in TV shows like Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, Bepanah Pyaar, Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani, among others.

Vatsal Sheth made his acting debut with the teen show Just Mohabbat. In 2003, he forayed into Bollywood with Taarzan: The Wonder Car opposite Ayesha Takia. The actor has shows like Ek Hasina Thi, Gehraiyaan, Haasil, Naagin 6, and Titli to his credit.

Ishita and Vatsal fell in love with each other on the sets of their show Rishton Ke Saudagar- Baazigar in 2016. They tied the knot on November 28, 2017, and welcomed their firstborn on July 19, 2023.

