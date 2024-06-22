Ishita Dutta drops oh-so-adorable pictures with son Vaayu as he will be turning one; urges new mommies to do THIS

Ishita Dutta embraced motherhood in July last year. The actress keeps on sharing heartwarming pictures with her little munchkin, Vaayu, besides giving valuable insights regarding this new phase in her life through social media.

Recently, Ishita posted some cute visuals with her son along with a heartfelt note, which shed light on how she is in disbelief that Vaayu will be turning one soon.

Ishita Dutta asks new mothers to enjoy every second with their babies

Ishita Dutta took to her official Instagram account and uploaded a series of candid photos which feature her with Vaayu. The endearing frames depict joyous moments between the mother-son duo.

In the portraits, Ishita can be seen wearing casuals consisting of a plain black t-shirt paired with beige-shaded bottoms. On the other hand, her little boy was donning a blue-hued printed tee along with green-colored shorts. The 33-year-old actress has not yet revealed Vaayu’s face on a public platform.

In the text space, Ishita talked about how the thought of Vaayu turning one soon amazes her. She urged all the new moms to relish every moment with their little ones.

The Drishyam actress began the caption of her post with, “Always and forever (Red-heart and nazar amulet emoji).” She further penned, “My god I cannot believe he is going to be 1 soon… to all the new mommies enjoy every second coz time flies and these cuties grow up too too fast. Oho this feeling, the best, the best.”

Take a look at Ishita Dutta’s Instagram post:

About Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta started off her journey in showbiz with a south film titled Chanakyudu. Following this, the actress forayed into TV. She has been part of shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar-Baazigar, and Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay and Bepanah Pyaar, among others.

Ishita made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in 2015’s Drishyam. She also starred in the sequel to the hit film, which came out in 2022.

On the personal front, Ishita Dutta is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The duo welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

