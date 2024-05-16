Ishita Dutta has showcased her acting talent in both television shows and films. Alongside her successful career in the television industry, she's also slaying in her role as a mother. Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth welcomed a baby boy, Vaayu last year.

The actress, who embraced motherhood in July 2023, shared a series of breathtaking photos on her Instagram, showcasing her post-pregnancy transformation.

Ishita Dutta stuns in a Mandarine Dream dress

The Drishyam actress took to her Instagram handle to mesmerize her fans with a few pictures in an orange crochet outfit along with a heartfelt caption. Ishita wrote in the caption, “Embracing the curves gained along my motherhood journey while cherishing the memories of my old body. Every change tells a story of love, growth, and the beautiful journey of motherhood. Now, it’s time to embrace new goals and get back on track, honoring both the past and the present.”

The actress also revealed how she is embracing the physical changes that come with motherhood, cherishing both the memories of her old self and the excitement of new beginnings. Her words resonated deeply with fans, reflecting the profound love, growth, and beauty inherent in the journey of motherhood. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Ishita wore an enchanting Mandarine Dream dress, adorned with vibrant orange hues reminiscent of a sunset and delicate crocheted flowers. The sleeveless attire featured intricate handmade embroidery and a playful frill skirt, exuding elegance and grace. Paired with golden earrings, loose curls, and subtle makeup, Ishita radiated timeless beauty and maternal glow.

Advertisement

Fan reactions

As soon as Ishita uploaded the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with adoration. A fan wrote, “damn Adorable and most beautiful momma ever.” Another fan commented, “Thank you for sharing this motivation of self-love. I know of mothers who hate their bodies after having babies.

More about Ishita Dutta

Ishita Dutta began her journey in the entertainment industry with a South Indian film called Chanakyudu. Afterward, she ventured into television, appearing in shows like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Rishton Ka Saudagar- Baazigar, Kaun Hai? Ek Naya Adhyay, and Bepanah Pyaar, among others. Ishita made her Bollywood debut alongside Ajay Devgn in the 2015 film Drishyam.

On the personal front, the actress is married to actor Vatsal Sheth. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Vaayu on July 19, 2023.

ALSO READ: PICS: Bigg Boss 17’s Aishwarya Sharma radiates elegance in blue and white ensemble; leaves fans in awe