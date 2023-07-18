Ishita Dutta in her last trimester pens a heartfelt post on being NOT EASY; new moms resonate the sentiment

Ishita Dutta is one of the most popular actresses on the small screen. She is also the sister of Hindi cinema actress Tanushree Dutta and made her debut in the 2015 Bollywood thriller film Drishyam. The beautiful actress followed it up with shows like Baazigar, Bepannah Pyar, and Thoda Sa Badal Thoda Sa Paani. She started dating her Baazigar co-star Vatsal Seth and the two tied the knot on November 28, 2017, after a year of dating. On March 31, 2023, Ishita and Vatsal announced Ishita’s pregnancy in the cutest way possible on their Instagram account. They shared a photo wearing color-coordinated outfits featuring Vatsal adoring Ishita’s baby bump. Mom-to-be Ishita Dutta now opened up about the challenges in the last trimester of pregnancy.

Ishita Dutta feels the last month of pregnancy is not easy

Ishita took to Instagram to share a quick update and spoke about how she is feeling in her last trimester. She revealed that the last month of pregnancy before the delivery is definitely not an easy thing. The actress shared a cute selfie lying on her bed and captioned it,“ Okay so the last month is definitely not easy “. The Bepannah Pyar fame is expecting her delivery in the month of August. She added how she misses hanging out and spending time with her friends too.

Take a look at the PIC here-

Ishita Dutta’s sweet baby shower

A few days back Ishita Dutta also enjoyed a simple yet sweet traditional Bengali baby shower ceremony with her family. The ceremony was organized by her mother. The video of the ceremony received a lot of love from fans who wished Ishita and Vatsal all the luck and best wishes for the new beginning in their lives.

On the Work Front

Ishita Dutta was last seen in Drishyam 2 which was released last year.

