Ishita Dutta posts PICS from first trip abroad without baby Vaayu; hubby Vatsal Sheth shows support

Actress Ishita Dutta, who became a mother for the first time as she welcomed baby Vaayu this year, has marked a personal milestone. Known for her roles in various films and television shows, the actress has taken her first trip post-pregnancy without her little one. Not only this, but it was also her debut visit to the iconic city of London. The actress posted glimpses from her vacation on social media.

Ishita Dutta's London diaries

The new mom took to her social media accounts yesterday to share glimpses of her trip to London The series of photos posted by Ishita capture her exploring the vibrant streets of London and indulging in various tourist attractions.

From striking poses in front of iconic landmarks such as the London Eye, Big Ben, and the classic red telephone booths to savoring bagels and coffee, Ishita embraced the full tourist experience. Ishita Dutta also hopped onto double-decker buses, taking in the city's charm. The happy pictures reflected her excitement.

Check out Ishita Dutta's pictures here!

In her caption accompanying the photos, Ishita expressed her joy and gratitude for the unique journey, writing, "First trip post-pregnancy, first trip without Vaayu, and my first trip to London. I laughed, I cried, I ate, I slept, I danced, I walked, I shopped, and I finally felt like myself again."

Acknowledging the mix of emotions that come with leaving a newborn, Ishita admitted that she had to face the 'mom guilt' but emphasized the support she received from her husband, parents, and in-laws. She continued in the caption, "Yes I was dipped in moms guilt and yes I did have fun and yes I will do this from time to time for myself."

Expressing gratitude to her support system, Ishita mentioned, "but all this happened only cause of my amazing husband, my parents and in-laws who gave me the confidence to leave my 4 month old. Thanku for making this happen and Thanku for pushing me to do this for myself… @kshama.shah.sheth @ieat_idrink_ifly #shanu Thanku for the beautiful memories I love u n I miss u guys."

Husband Vatsal Sheth's reaction to Ishita Dutta's post

Ishita Dutta's journey serves as an inspiration for new moms, and her husband showed all his support. In the comment section, Vatsal Sheth wrote, "You and every new mother deserve it… love you."

Netizens dropped comments showing their admiration for the bond between Ishita and Vatsal. They also wrote how they wish every woman would be blessed with such a supportive husband.

