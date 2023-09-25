Ishita Dutta sings Gujarati lullaby for son Vaayu, Asks husband Vatsal Sheth to sing Bengali lori; WATCH

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are the new parents in town as they welcomed their little bundle of joy this year. On July 19, the two became parents for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy into their lives. Now, as new parents, they are sharing their joy with the world, and their recent social media post has captured the hearts of many. Vatsal Sheth, known for his roles in movies and TV shows like Just Mohabbat, and Ye Hasina Thi, among others, took to his Instagram account to share a heartwarming moment.

Vatsal Sheth's recent social media post

In the post, Vatsal shared a video of his wife Ishita Dutta singing a lullaby in Gujarati to their adorable son, Vaayu. The video, which showcases Ishita's tender and melodious voice, quickly gained attention and melted the hearts of netizens. In the caption, Vatsal affectionately wrote, "@ishidutta singing in Gujarati for Vaayu… too cute." The video depicted a heartwarming scene as Ishita lovingly cradled baby Vaayu, who appeared to be in a peaceful slumber, all thanks to his mother's soothing rendition of a Gujarati lullaby.

Watch the video of Ishita Dutta here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's playful exchange of comments

However, what truly caught the attention of netizens was Ishita Dutta's comment on her husband's post. Ishita added a touch of humor and a hint of their cultural diversity to the heartwarming scene when she wrote, "Chal now ur turn to sing Bengali Lori. Also guys Sory ignore my Gujrati. Still learning." Netizens reacted to the comment as showcased the couple's playful and loving dynamic, where they can enjoy each other's cultures while raising their beautiful son.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth's fans and followers were quick to praise their parenting skills and the bond they share as a family. Many commented on how adorable and heartwarming the moment was, and some even shared their own experiences with multilingual lullabies. One user wrote, "I used to sing the same for my son too." Another commented, "Hahaha so cuteee." Bollywood actor Bobby Deol also dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section.

Read Ishita and Vatsal's conversation here:

