Ishita Dutta's artistic flair shines as she handcraft Ganesha idol for auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Beloved television couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have embraced the role of celebrity parents, ushering in a new chapter in their lives. With the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, Ishita Dutta has shared a heartwarming glimpse on her social media handle. In the video, Ishita can be seen skillfully crafting a Ganesha idol, an artistic tradition associated with the festival. This year holds special significance for the couple as they prepare to celebrate their first Ganesh Chaturthi with their adorable baby boy, Vaayu, adding extra joy and blessings to the festivities.

Ishita Dutta handcraft Ganesha idol for auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi:

Just moments ago, Ishita Dutta expressed her excitement on Instagram as the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festival draws near. She shared a video on her Instagram account, showcasing her process of creating a Ganesha idol from scratch using eco-friendly clay that dissolves easily in water, aligning with the eco-conscious spirit of the festival.

Watch Ishita Dutta handcrafting Ganesha idol here:

In her caption, she wrote, Devotion Love Family Friends Modak Prayers and the sounds of Dhol… it’s finally that time of the year #ganapatibappamorya." She chose the melodious Ganesha aarti Sukh Karta Dukh Harta as the background music for the video. This heartfelt post reflects her deep reverence for Lord Ganesha and her excitement for the upcoming celebrations with loved ones.

About Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the God of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. This 10-11 days celebration, commencing with Ganesh Chaturthi (the arrival of Lord Ganesha) and concluding with Ganesh Visarjan (Anant Chaturdashi), bears profound cultural and religious importance in India.

Ishita Dutta’s work front

Ishita Dutta commenced her career in the entertainment industry with a Telugu film. Slowly, she transitioned to Indian television and gained prominence through her roles in various highly-regarded TV shows. Her versatile talents extended to the silver screen as well, where she demonstrated her acting prowess in movies. She is well known for her appearance in the movie Drishyam and Drishyam 2 where she played the role of the actor Ajay Devgn’s daughter. Throughout her career, she has exhibited her versatility and skill across different mediums of the entertainment industry.

ALSO READ: New mom Ishita Dutta drops adorable glimpse of son Vaayu with husband Vatsal Sheth and it will melt your heart