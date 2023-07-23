Ishita Dutta's post-delivery fashion is a breath of fresh air; Check out her outfit

Popular celeb couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth are one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the entertainment world. The Bepanah Pyarr actress tied the knot with Just Mohabbat fame actor Vatsal Sheth on November 28, 2017. Ishita, who recently gave birth to her first child, is setting a new standard of fashion for new moms everywhere. Just two days after giving birth, she stepped out of the hospital looking absolutely stunning in a cotton easy breezy dress.

Ishita Dutta in lavender kurta outside hospital

On July 21, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth were clicked at the hospital with their baby for the first time as they stepped out to go home. Ishita donned a lavender kurta with white loose pants. Her hair was down and she looked relaxed and happy as she posed for the camera with hubby Vatsal by her side. Ishita's outfit is perfect for new moms who want to look and feel their best after giving birth. The loose-fitting kurta and pants are comfortable and flattering, and the lavender color is stylish and soothing. Ishita's hair is down and natural, which adds to the overall relaxed and effortless look.

Ishita is an inspiration to new moms everywhere. She shows that it is possible to look and feel great after giving birth. If you're a new mom, take a cue from Ishita and dress for comfort and style. You'll be glad you did!

Take a look at Ishita Dutta's outfit here:

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shares first picture of baby

For the unversed, Ishita and Vatsal welcomed their first child, a baby boy on July 19. On July 20, Vatsal and Ishita took to their social media handle to share this news with their fans and followers. In the snap, Ishita was seen holding the baby and both were all smiles as they posed for the picture. However, the couple didn't reveal the face of the baby. Sharing this photo, Vatsal informed the good news to their fans and wrote, "Us. We have been blessed with a baby boy. Thank you all for the love and wishes." Fans and friends flooded the comment section and showered love on them.

