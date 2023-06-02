Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress Snehal Rai shares the heart-wrenching details of her 4-month-old son's demise

Snehal Rai is a well-known actress who rose to fame after her stint in the popular show Ishq Ka Rang Safed. For the unversed, Snehal recently opened up about her marital status, disclosing that she is married to Madhvendra Kumar Rai, a politician who happens to be 21 years older than her. Despite being in a long-distance relationship with Madhvendra Kumar Rai, Snehal expressed gratitude for the abundant love and support she receives from him and his family for her acting career. Snehal shared that she and Madhvendra have been married for a decade. Following this disclosure, Snehal further shared heart-wrenching incidents from her life that shattered her to the core.

Snehal Rai talks about her 4-month-old son's demise:

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Snehal Rai spoke about the tragic demise of her 4-month-old son Rudra. She revealed, "I had a son after marriage. We lost him due to an illness when he was 4 months old. His name was Rudra. I am in the process of opening up an NGO – Rudrakalp Creations. I hope wherever he is, it is a beautiful place. After this, my outlook towards life changed. I lost my child but there are so many kids, who have no mother. So either I lament about it or become a mother to those kids. I chose the second. I want to make this smile contagious for those kids."

Further, the Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress added, "I want to help women, who have suffered domestic violence like me and my mother. I am helping them. I want to be a mother to 1000-2000 kids and I don’t mean it biologically. I want to make the future of those kids, who are in need. I am a mother. Rudra made me a mother and left."

Take a look at Snehal's picture with her husband here-

Snehal reveals how she coped with her son's demise:

While talking to the portal, Snehal continued how she coped with the pain after the demise of her son. She shared how she was locked in the room for a week and would only go to the washroom and sit on her bed. She further shared, "Life was finished for me. There was no end to my miseries. Just when you feel everything is sorted, life turns upside down. Losing a child is equal to hundred deaths. I had a friend who shook me back to reality. I was 40kgs, became a skeleton.

The Ichhapyaari Naagin actress added, "I felt doing make-up was a sin, how could I show my face to the world? My friend would just ask me to get ready, she took me to Marine Drive, asked me to cry and just express myself out. Once I went to an orphanage and one kid hugged me and addressed me as ‘Aai’. That gave me the kick to bounce back in life."

Advertisement

On the professional front, Snehal has been a part of numerous shows such as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Perfect Pati and Vish.

ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash: Here's how much fees the actress earns per episode of Naagin 6; it will blow your mind