Ishq Ka Rang Safed’s Snehal Rai takes a subtle dig at trolls who call her ‘gold digger,’ Posts husband’s photo

Popular telly actress Snehal Rai is known for her role in the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed. Recently, the actress was in the news when she opened up about her personal life. Celebrating 10 years of marriage, she announced that she is married to Madhvendra Kumar Rai, a politician who happens to be 21 years older than her. She talked about the support she receives from her husband and his family. However, soon after this, Snehal became subjected to trolls who called her a 'gold digger.'

Snehal Rai's recent post about her husband

Yesterday, Snehal Rai took to social media and uploaded a photo of her husband where he is seen visiting the common people. Madhvendra is seen in a white kurta and pyjama. The candid photo shows him with folded hands as some individuals are seen walking behind him. Uploading the photo, Snehal wrote, "My man. Swabhav aur Samay k saamne paiso ka koi parichay nahi hota... nadaan ye kabhi nahi samah payenge." Going by the caption, it seems the actress took a subtle dig at the trolls who called her a 'gold digger' for marrying an someone who is 21 years older than her.

Take a look at Snehal's post here:

Snehal on losing her 4-month-old son

After opening up about her marital status, Snehal also talked about the tragic demise of her 4-month-old son, Rudra. She shared that after her marriage she got pregnant and gave birth to a boy. But she lost her child after 4 months due to an illness. To deal with the loss of her son, she opened an NGO - Rudrakalp Creations. At present, she believes that there are many kids who have no mothers, and she wants to become a mother to those kids.

Further, the Ishq Ka Rang Safed actress added, "I want to help women, who have suffered domestic violence like me and my mother. I am helping them. I want to be a mother to 1000-2000 kids and I don’t mean it biologically. I want to make the future of those kids, who are in need. I am a mother. Rudra made me a mother and left."

On the professional front, Snehal has been a part of numerous shows such as Ishq Ka Rang Safed, Janmo Ka Bandhan, Ichhapyaari Naagin, Perfect Pati and Vish.