Ishq Main Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar to play the antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya? Deets Inside

Kumkum Bhagya started airing on 15 April 2014 and is one of the longest-running shows on television screens. The show featured Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in the lead roles, and after their exit, the show stars Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul as the second-generation leads. Over the years, the show has not failed to entertain the masses with its high-octane drama and has kept them engaged with its storyline. Now the show is all set to take a leap and twill witness the addition of new characters.

According to the latest report, Ishq Main Marjawan fame Aalisha Panwar is all set to join the star cast of Kumkum Bhagya and will play a pivotal role. In a conversation with ETimes TV, Aalisha spilled beans about her character as she is all set to play the antagonist in Kumkum Bhagya post the six-year leap. Revealing more details about her character, Aalisha said that she will be an obsessive lover, who falls in love with the main lead (Krishna Kaul) and creates trouble in his life. Before her, Tina Phillip essayed the negative role, and now after the leap, the makers have introduced another love triangle with a new character.

Elaborating more about it, Aalisha stated that her character after the leap will be 10 times more vicious than Tina's character, and she is elated to join this popular show. The actress also mentioned that the production house had earlier approached her for Naagin, but she could not be a part of it owing to date issues. Aalisha does not worry about getting typecast in negative roles. She says, "It is true that earlier people used to slot if you did similar roles, but not anymore. I also acted in Meri Gudiya, where I played a positive role. In Ishq Main Marjawan, I played both positive and negative, so I don't think I will get slotted. It is fun to play diverse roles and I am enjoying this phase in showbiz."

On the professional front, Aalisha has been a part of several shows such as Begusarai, Jamai Raja, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar, Thapki Pyar Ki, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and more. She was last seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri where she essayed Avneet.

Kumkum Bhagya airs from Monday to Friday at 09:00 pm on Zee TV.