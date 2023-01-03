Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh talk about their upcoming show

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh are all set to feature in a fictional thriller show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal . Ishq Mein Ghayal revolves around a courageous young girl Esha (played by Reem Sameer Shaikh), who shares a strong connection with two brothers; Veer (played by Karan Kundrra) and Armaan (played by Gashmeer Mahajani). The two brothers happen to be werewolves, and Esha is a human who gets on an arduous journey of love and heartbreak. Flavored with intense love, dilemmas, and danger, the romantic fantasy drama is all set to showcase a unique love triangle in the mystical town of Landsdale.

Speaking about his upcoming show Ishq Mein Ghayal, Karan Kundrra says, “It is extremely delightful for me to make a comeback to the fiction genre on television with such a power-packed show. I’ll be doing a fantasy drama, a genre that has always intrigued me, and I’m glad that I’m joining forces with COLORS for Ishq Mein Ghayal. My fans are going to see me in a completely different avatar as there are so many layers to Veer’s persona that I am set to bring alive on screen.”

Gashmeer Mahajani on starring in Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame Gashmeer Mahajani says, “After doing an incredible show such as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, I was looking for some compelling opportunities that would bring forth my acting skills again to the table and that’s when ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ came my way. The show has an interesting mix of mysticism, romance, and drama which makes it a complete package of entertainment for viewers. I hope my fans and viewers would shower their love and support like always.”

Reem Sameer on coming back to the channel:

Reem Sameer says, "COLORS has been a crucial part of my life and career as I started my journey with the brand almost a decade ago and have done Ishq Mein Marjawaan just recently. Coming back to the channel with yet another exciting show ‘Ishq Mein Ghayal’ is nothing less than a blessing to me. I’m looking forward to working with great actors such as Karan Kundrra and Gashmeer Mahajani. We are having a gala time shooting for the show in Uttarakhand and hope the viewers would enjoy the show as much as we are enjoying working on it.”

About Ishq Mein Ghayal:

Ishq Mein Ghayal's promo was recently dropped by the makers on Colors' official Instagram handle, and the trailer received an amazing response from fans. Along with Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles, who are also said to play fictional characters. Ishq Mein Ghayal was earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon. Reportedly, the show seems to be around 100 to 120 episodes at max and will only air on weekends. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV.