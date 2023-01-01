Ishq Mein Ghayal Promo: 4 Things we liked-disliked about Gashmeer Mahajani, Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra's show

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh are all set to entertain the audiences by featuring in an interesting thriller-fantasy show titled Ishq Mein Ghayal. This supernatural fiction series is one of the most anticipated shows, and Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem's fans are eagerly waiting for the show to release. Along with them, Ishq Mein Ghayal will also feature Arjun Bijlani and Niyati Fatnani in cameo roles, who are also said to play fictional characters. The star cast of the show kept the audiences on the edge of their seats by sharing BTS photos while shooting in Uttarakhand. Some parts of the show are also shot at picturesque locations such as Dehradun and Mussoorie. Along with this, a few sequences are also shot at the famous Forest Research Institute of India. After much wait, the makers of Ishq Mein Ghayal have finally dropped a promo of the show on Colors' social media handle. The caption of this promo read, "Gazab rahasyon ka khulaasa hoga iss prem kahaani mein. Aakhir Armaan aur Veer ke beech, kiske liye ghayal hoga Eisha ka dil? Dekhiye #IshqMeinGhayal jald hi, sirf #Colors par." The promo has received a mixed reaction from fans as some find the show quite intriguing, and others are comparing it to the hit cult show The Vampire Diaries. After watching the promo of Ishq Mein Ghayal, we bring you 2 things that we liked about the promo and 2 things that we disliked about the promo.

2 Things we liked in Ishq Mein Ghayal promo: Star cast and Performance: Ishq Mein Ghayal consists of talented and popular star cast such as Reem Shaikh, Karan Kundrra, and Gashmeer Mahajani. All three have starred in numerous shows over the years, and have carved an irreplaceable space in the hearts of the masses. In Ishq Mein Ghayal, Reem essays the role of Isha, Gashmeer plays Armaan, and Karan essays Veer. All three have nailed their characters and their performances in the promo are quite impressive. Plot: The story revolves around a love triangle and features two werewolves who are madly in love with one girl. Isha is a student and a vlogger who is living a complex life that has many ups and downs. Arman is a 122-year-old werewolf who loves Isha. Isha and Arman feel connected and fall in love with each other. However, Arman's brother Veer also loves Isha and wants to win her heart. It will be intriguing to see how Isha, Armaan, and Veer will overcome their problems. 2 Things we disliked in Ishq Mein Ghayal promo: Resemblance to The Vampire Diaries: The promo of Ishq Mein Ghayal bears an uncanny resemblance to The Vampire Diaries (TVD). The ardent fans of TVD will immediately recognize the resemblance of Reem's character to Elena Gilbert (played by Nina Dobrev), Gashmeer's character resembles Stefan Salvatore (played by Paul Wesley) and Karan's character resembles Damon Salvatore (essayed by Ian Somerhalder). Interestingly, the concept of Ishq Mein Ghayal tends to differ a little from The Vampire Diaries as Ishq Mein Ghayal is based on werewolves and not on vampires. Punchline: Though some dialogues of this thriller-fictoal drama are worth-appluading, the makers have missed the newness in a major scene. As they introduce the other male lead of the show, Karan Kundrra, his introductory punchline, "Hello Brother!" is precisely the same as The Vampire Diaries' Damon's punch line, which is still fresh in the mind of the audience and has a separate fan base.

About Ishq Mein Ghayal: Ishq Mein Ghayal was earlier titled Bhediya: Ishq Aur Junoon. Reportedly, the show seems to be around 100 to 120 episodes at max and will only air on weekends. Ishq Mein Ghayal is a remake of the hit show The Vampire Diaries, which featured Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder, and Paul Wesley. Helmed by Yash Patnaik and Mamta Patnaik's production house Beyond Dreams Pvt Ltd, Ishq Mein Ghayal will soon air on Colors TV. The makers have not yet revealed the premiere date of Ishq Mein Ghayal. About Gashmeer, Reem and Karan's work front: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known actor who rose to fame after playing the lead role in the hit show Imlie. The actor was last seen in the hit dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10. Speaking about Reem, the actress is also a popular name in the entertainment fraternity and was last seen in Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Zain Imam. On the other hand, Karan Kundrra was last seen hosting the hit kids' dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

