Ishq Mein Ghayal: When and where to watch Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh's show

Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh's upcoming show, titled, Ishq Mein Ghayal, has created utmost curiousity among the audience. The BTS pictures and videos of the series have made fans impatient and finally, the makers have announced the release date of the show. Ishq Mein Ghayal is primarily a love triangle between two brothers - Veer (Karan Kundrra), Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani), and the female protagonist Eisha (Reem Shaikh). The makers have released a brand new promo of the show, and it's going to make you ponder whether Eisha will choose Veer or Armaan.

In the new promo shared by the makers of Ishq Mein Ghayal, Eisha is at a ball with the brothers, Veer and Armaan. While dancing with Veer, she thinks about Armaan and is confused about her romantic feelings. The dialogue mouthed by Veer, 'Anokha rishta hai hum do bhaiyon ka, ek ki pasand, dusre ki jaan ban hi jaati hai' gives an insight into what's all in store for the audience. Will the brothers continue to love each other or develop hatred against each other for a girl? Watch the show on February 13 to know.