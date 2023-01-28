Ishq Mein Ghayal: When and where to watch Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh's show
Ishq Mein Ghayal featuring Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh, and Gashmeer Mahajani will hit the tube on February 13.
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh's upcoming show, titled, Ishq Mein Ghayal, has created utmost curiousity among the audience. The BTS pictures and videos of the series have made fans impatient and finally, the makers have announced the release date of the show. Ishq Mein Ghayal is primarily a love triangle between two brothers - Veer (Karan Kundrra), Armaan (Gashmeer Mahajani), and the female protagonist Eisha (Reem Shaikh). The makers have released a brand new promo of the show, and it's going to make you ponder whether Eisha will choose Veer or Armaan.
In the new promo shared by the makers of Ishq Mein Ghayal, Eisha is at a ball with the brothers, Veer and Armaan. While dancing with Veer, she thinks about Armaan and is confused about her romantic feelings. The dialogue mouthed by Veer, 'Anokha rishta hai hum do bhaiyon ka, ek ki pasand, dusre ki jaan ban hi jaati hai' gives an insight into what's all in store for the audience. Will the brothers continue to love each other or develop hatred against each other for a girl? Watch the show on February 13 to know.
The promo was captioned: "Kis mod par jayegi, Eisha, Armaan aur Veer ke yeh ishq ki kahaani? Dekhiye #IshqMeinGhayal , 13th February se raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors par. @kkundrra @Gashmeer #ReemSameerShaikh (sic)"
Interestingly, the choreography of this dance has been helmed by Nishant Bhat, who has done several dance reality shows and was last seen in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Nishant and Gashmeer Mahajani are friends and the former spoke very highly about the Imlie star on the show. Apart from dance reality shows, Nishant Bhat participated in reality shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Bigg Boss OTT, and Bigg Boss 15.
When, where, and what time to watch Ishq Mein Ghayal?
Ishq Mein Ghayal can be watched on Colors at 9:30 PM from February 13 onwards.
About Ishq Mein Ghayal
Karan Kundrra, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Reem Shaikh's show is a supernatural thriller, reported to be inspired by the iconic series, The Vampire Diaries. While TVD featured Ian Somerhalder (Damon) and Paul Wesley (Stefan) as vampires, Karan and Gashmeer will be seen as werewolves in Ishq Mein Ghayal.
