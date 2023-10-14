Ishq Mein Marjawan fame Nia Sharma flaunts her captivating makeup look-PIC

Nia Sharma is a renowned namein the entertainment industry. She has garnered immense acclaim for her distinct and chic wardrobe choices, that have earned her a substantial fan base. In addition to her acting prowess, she has become a style icon as well, frequently donning daring and eye-catching ensembles that have set trends in the industry. Renowned for her glamorous appearances, the actress-model is applauded for her refined makeup game. Recently, Nia Sharma took to her Instagram, sharing a captivating picture that highlighted her stunning makeup look, captivating her followers with her striking appearance.

Nia Sharma flaunts her makeup perspective

Nia Sharma, celebrated as a chic trendsetter, continues to inspire her fans with her distinctive style and makeup choices. Sharing insights into her fashion and beauty regimen, Sharma recently shared a captivating picture on her Instagram story, showcasing her makeup prowess. In the image, she exuded confidence, sporting a bold smokey eye look with a subtle base and nude brown lipstick, demonstrating her flair for stylish combinations. Captioning the photo from the makeup's perspective, she humorously quipped, "Makeup: how can I be so good at it @niasharma90," reflecting her playful and confident persona.

Take a look at Nia Sharma’s picture here

Accentuating her appearance, Nia adorned her look with an exquisite set of 3-piece earrings, complementing her elegant ensemble. Dressed in a stylish black outfit featuring a charming floral detail around the neckline, her overall look exuded a captivating charm that undoubtedly captured everyone's attention. With her undeniable allure, it was impossible to avert gaze from her enchanting appearance.

Nia Sharma’s Dubai diaries

Nia Sharma is presently savoring a splendid phase of her life, enjoying a brief vacation in Dubai, basking in the warm weather while indulging in the delights of poolside relaxation, delectable cuisine, and refreshing beverages. Ensuring her Instagram followers are kept in the loop, she continues to share her adventurous escapades, providing glimpses into her delightful sojourn.

About Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma has undoubtedly made an indelible impression on the television landscape with her brilliant performances in various TV serials. Her breakthrough moment arrived with her portrayal as a lead character in the acclaimed series Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Additionally, she has left her mark in shows such as Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4, and Pavitra Rishta, among others.

ALSO READ: Nia Sharma says ‘my day’s made’ as she enjoys pina coladas, pool party, and sunsets on Dubai vacay; see PICS