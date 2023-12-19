Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh gears up for wedding as she stuns in mehndi outfit; SEE PIC

Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh is all set to take the plunge and get married to the love of her life. Parikh's wedding festivities have begun as she excitedly waits to marry actor Akshay Mhatre.

From Shrenu's bridal shower to her sangeet performance preps, the actress has been sharing glimpses from few of the most important and special days of her life. And now the talented actress shared beautiful pictures from her Mehendi ceremony.

Shrenu Parikh stuns in her Mehndi outfit

The actress is set to walk down the aisle on 21st December 2023. The pre-wedding rituals have begun. The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actress recently shared a glimpse from her Mehendi ceremony. Shrenu rocked the pastel green outfit with floral jewelry and looked stunning at her first wedding function.

Shrenu Parikh flaunted her mehendi in the pictures and one can spot the beautifully curated 'S-A' written with Heena on hand.

Have a closer look at Shrenu Parikh's Mehndi pictures

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's love story

Shrenu and Akshay have a filmy love story with onscreen love being replicated in real life. The actors met on the sets of &TV's Ghar Ek Mandir wherein they were cast opposite each other. Soon after knowing each other, the duo fell in love. They kept their relationship under wraps for some time before making it official. In March 2023, the couple got rokafied.

Shrenu Parikh's star-studded bachelorette

Shrenu received a beautiful bachelorette party, planned by her Ishqbaaz costars Surbhi Chandna and Mansi Srivastava. The ladies had a fun night and the party was attended by other actors like Kunal Jaisingh, and Mreenal Deshraj among others. The bride-to-be wore the beautiful tiara and danced her heart out with her girl gang.

Shrenu and Akshay's sangeet preparations

Shrenu and Akshay also shared a few glimpses from their sangeet performance rehearsals. The performance has been set up by a professional choreographer. The couple will be seen having a romantic dance performance in the sangeet ceremony followed by group performances with friends and family.