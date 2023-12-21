Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre perform at their engagement party

After a rocking Haldi ceremony yesterday afternoon, Ishqbaaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and Piya Albela actor Akshay Mhatre enjoyed a fun engagement and sangeet party wherein the family and friends performed on the stage for the adorable couple.

The beautiful couple beamed with joy on their engagement day.

Akshay Mhatre and Shrenu Parikh get engaged

Yesterday night was Akshay and Shrenu's star-studded engagement party, wherein Shrenu wore a navy blue lehenga choli while Akshay opted for a white embroidered suit. They complimented each other at the party. The celebration started with Shrenu and Akshay's romantic performance on Mere Naam Tu from Shah Rukh Khan's Zero.

Furthermore, the couple had other performances on fun tracks.

Have a look at one of their performances below

Other performances from the engagement party included Shrenu's friends Surbhi Chandna, Neha Laxmi, and Mansi Srivastava shaking a leg for their bestie. Shrenu also had a little dance with her mother on the stage. The Maitree actress' mother got emotional while performing with her while Shrenu hugged her.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's wedding festivities

Shrenu and Akshay's wedding festivities began a while ago. Shrenu's mehndi ceremony kicked off the festivities. The actress looked ethereal in the green outfit for her mehndi function and the traditional floral jewelry added charm to the look. Shrenu's mother got her daughter's face sketched on her hand as a mehndi design.

Shrenu and Akshay's Haldi was a grand affair. They opted to ditch the casual yellow dresses for Haldi and opt for bold neon green dresses. Shrenu wore a saree, while Akshay chose a traditional kurta with a duppatta.

Advertisement

Shrenu and Akshay's entry to the Haldi ceremony was quite grand. They entered the venue on a yellow scooter, which Shrenu drove. Family and friends hooted for the couple as they entered the venue in style.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's love story

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir wherein they played a married couple. Soon, the onscreen romance transpired offscreen. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a while, they officially announced the same.

The couple had a close-knit roka ceremony earlier this year.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh and beau Akshay Mhatre make stunning entry into their Haldi ceremony