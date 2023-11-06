Ishqbaaaz fame Shrenu Parikh to tie the knot with long-time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre in December

Shrenu Parikh has been one of the well-known names in the telly industry and has a huge fanbase. The actress is now blooming with happiness as she is all set to enter a new phase of her life soon. Shrenu Parikh is now gearing up for her marriage with her long-time boyfriend Akshay Mhatre. She has now made an official announcement about it on her social media handle.

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre to get married in December

Just a few hours ago, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre shared a new post on their Instagram handle as they officially announced their wedding. In the post, Shrenu and Akshay are seen holding hands. Sharing this post, they captioned, "Gaana stale hai.. par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo." The Ishqbaaaz fame is all set to get married in December.

Take a look at the post here-

Celebs congratulate

As soon as this post was shared by Shrenu and Akshay, fans and friends flooded the comment section of the post and wished the soon-to-be married couple well. Adhvik Mahajan, Aalisha Panwar, Mansi Srivastava, and many others reacted to their post. On the other hand, Ishqbaaaz actor Nakuul Mehta liked their post whereas actress Krishna Mukherjee also liked their post.

About Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's marriage

For the uninformed, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre met each other in 2021 while shooting for the TV show Ghar Ek Mandir. They fell in love during their stint and have been in a relationship since then. The couple even had their roka ceremony in March at Akshay's residence in Mumbai. The actor-couple shared with ETimes that they will get married in the last week of December. Shrenu also mentioned that their wedding would take place in her hometown Vadodara and she shared that she is excited to be a Gujrati bride.

About Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre's professional life:

Shrenu Parikh made her debut in the TV industry with the 2010 show Zindgi Ka Har Rang..Gulaal, has been a part of several shows like Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon- Ek Baar Phir, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampan, Ishqbaaaz, Ghar Ek Mandir, and so on. She is currently playing the lead role in Maitree.

On the other hand, Akshay is popularly known for his role as Naren Vyas in the popular television soap Piyaa Albela.

ALSO READ: Shrenu Parikh reveals the kind of role she likes to play on screen; Says 'I am happy taking the charge....'