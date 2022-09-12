Ishqbaaaz stars Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Kunal Jaisingh and more reunite at Surbhi Chandna’s birthday bash

Surbhi Chandna celebrated her birthday on 11th September. She is among the leading names in the telly industry and has been part of numerous daily soaps. She rose to fame with her show Ishqbaaz and went on to work in Naagin 5 as a lead. Her chemistry with Sharad Malhotra was stunning and they were the audience's favourite on-screen couple. The actress is now back with her new show Sherdil Shergill with Dheeraj Dhooper. The actress had thrown a birthday bash for her friends and she got a surprise visit from her former co-star Nakuul Mehta.

At Surbhi Chandna’s birthday bash, there was a surprise reunion of the Ishqbaaaz gang. Mansi Srivastava captures Surbhi’s reaction to seeing Nakuul Mehta at the party. They were also joined by other members of the show including Shrenu Parikh and Neha Lakshmi. Nakuul had shared a picture with the cast as he wrote, ‘Back to the future with these cool kids.’ Mansi also shared glimpses from the party. Surbhi Chandna’s rumoured boyfriend Karnn Sharma was also seen at the party.