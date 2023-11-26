Ishqbaaaz's Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and others throw bachelorette party for Bride-to-be Shrenu Parikh

Wedding bells will soon be ringing for popular television stars Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre! After finding love on the set of their show Ghar Ek Mandir, the pair are ready to tie the knot in an intimate December ceremony.

Ahead of their big day, Shrenu Parikh received an exciting hen party organized by her close friends Mansi Srivastava and Surbhi Chandna.

Shrenu Parikh's star-studded bachelorette party

Along with Ishqbaaaz actresses Mansi Srivastava and Surbhi Chandna, the party was attended by other celebrities like Mrenal Deshraj, Kunal Jaisingh among others. Surbhi and Mansi shared a few glimpses from the party wherein Shrenu was beaming with joy as she wore a shiny tiara on her head and posed. Her friends made sure that the actress felt special ahead of her big day. Other attendees of the party wore a 'bride squad' funky glares.

Have a look at the pictures shared by Mansi Srivastava

Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh, and Surbhi Chandna's friendship

Mansi Srivastava, Shrenu Parikh and Surbhi Chandna formed a close bond years ago when they all starred together on the popular TV show Ishqbaaaz. Even after the show ended, the trio made sure to keep their friendship alive. Though busy schedules mean they don't meet up regularly, they make it a priority to reunite every so often for fun girls' nights out.

About Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre

Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre met on the sets of Ghar Ek Mandir in the year 2021 and fell in love. The couple kept their relationship under wraps and only announced the same when they were pretty sure about each other. The duo had a close-knit roka ceremony earlier this year and are set to walk the aisle towards the end of 2023.

A few weeks ago, Shrenu and Akshay took to Instagram and officially announced their wedding. In the picture shared by the couple, they were seen holding hands as they wrote, "Gaana stale hai.. par feelings fresh hai! TWO #45daystogo."

Shrenu Parikh is known for shows like Maitree, Is Pyaar Kya Naam Doon Ek Baar Phir among others while Akshay Mhatre has proved his acting prowess in projects like Piyaa Albela and India Wali Maa.

