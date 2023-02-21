Ishqbaaz girls reunite with their better halves, Shrenu Parikh shares PIC

Ishqbaaz, starring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, and Mansi Srivastava, was a popular family drama that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019. The story of this show revolved around the Oberoi brothers Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta, Omkar aka Kunal Jaisingh, and Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo. These three brothers share an unbreakable bond despite the consequences they face in their family. Nakuul was paired with Surbhi, and fans adored their chemistry on screen. Although it’s been three years since the show went off the air, fans of the show still rejoice at seeing their favorite actors together. Last year, the girls of Ishqbaaz came together for Mreenal Deshraj’s wedding.

Recently, Shrenu Parikh took to Instagram to share images from a get-together with the girls and their better halves. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by bliss!!!” The photo features Karnn Sharma, partner of Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, Shrenu’s brother Shubham Parikh, and Nehalaxmi Iyer. The girls also commented on the photo. Mansi commented, “Hum saath saath hain.” Mreenal, who was not in the picture commented, “Missed it.”