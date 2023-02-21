Ishqbaaz girls reunite with their better halves, Shrenu Parikh shares PIC
Actress Shrenu Parikh took to Instagram to share images of reuniting with the girl gang of Ishqbaaz, a popular TV show that aired in 2016.
Ishqbaaz, starring Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Leenesh Mattoo, and Mansi Srivastava, was a popular family drama that aired on Star Plus from 2016 to 2019. The story of this show revolved around the Oberoi brothers Shivaay aka Nakuul Mehta, Omkar aka Kunal Jaisingh, and Rudra aka Leenesh Mattoo. These three brothers share an unbreakable bond despite the consequences they face in their family. Nakuul was paired with Surbhi, and fans adored their chemistry on screen. Although it’s been three years since the show went off the air, fans of the show still rejoice at seeing their favorite actors together. Last year, the girls of Ishqbaaz came together for Mreenal Deshraj’s wedding.
Recently, Shrenu Parikh took to Instagram to share images from a get-together with the girls and their better halves. Uploading the photo, she wrote in the caption, “Surrounded by bliss!!!” The photo features Karnn Sharma, partner of Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava and Kapil Tejwani, Shrenu Parikh and Akshay Mhatre, Shrenu’s brother Shubham Parikh, and Nehalaxmi Iyer. The girls also commented on the photo. Mansi commented, “Hum saath saath hain.” Mreenal, who was not in the picture commented, “Missed it.”
Reaction of fans
Fans of the show showered their love on the stars as one user wrote, “Lovely seeing you all together”, while another user commented, “Friends forever.” Another comment reads, “Homies after sooo long.” Some fans also commented that they want to see Nakuul Mehta, the lead paired opposite Surbhi in the show.
Shrenu Parikh’s career
Shrenu Parikh is well known for portraying Aastha Agnihotri in the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon - Ek Baar Phir. Apart from this, she has been a part of several popular shows that were massive hits among the audience, such as Ishqbaaaz, Dil Boley Oberoi. Currently, the actress is playing her stint in the show Maitree Ki Uljhan where she is starring with Zaan Khan, Namish Taneja, and Bhaweeka Choudhary.
