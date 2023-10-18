Israel-Hamas War: Rajiv Adatia and Nakuul Mehta express concern over Gaza hospital attack, call it 'genocide'

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat and physical abuse.

On October 17 (Tuesday), an Israeli air strike has hit al-Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza City where thousands of civilians are seeking medical treatment and shelter from relentless attacks. As per reports, hundreds of people died in the hospital blast. The war between Israel and Hamas has distressed the entire world. People across the globe are expressing grief and concern over the war as innocent lives are being killed.

Rajiv Adatia and Nakuul Mehta express concern:

Today, Rajiv Adatia, Nakuul Mehta and Rajiv Adatia expressed their concern over Israel and Hamas War. Taking to his social media handle, Rajiv shared a note which read, "To Bomb a children's hospital is not called self defence it's called war crimes and genocide!! Shameful, barbaric and in human! " this is by far the worst Worst thing!! It's not self defence now the world has now opened its eyes!! SHAMEFUL!!! Killing innocent children that too in hospital!!"

In the caption of this post, the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame wrote, "I’ve never chosen sides and I never will.. innocent people have died on both sides.. whether is be one or the other!!again I’m saying I condemn any type of terrorism from which ever side. HOWEVER Im not Afraid to speak the truth.. Im scared of staying silently and having that on my conscious. People are too worrried about their image to speak up! This has gone beyond self defence..!! Every news channel is now questioning why this has happened and rightly they should!!! Self defence??? Bombing a children’s hospital!! REALLY???? Makes me sick!! How can you even think of it!"

Nakuul Mehta shared a heart wrenching video on his Twitter handle wherein a little child is seen trembling with fear amidst the tensed environment. Sharing this emotional clip, Nakuul wrote, "वो ज़मीन किस काम की जिसके सीने में बच्चों की लाश दफ़न हो The visuals of the hospital bombing in Gaza are far too disturbing. If what happened in Israel earlier was terror, then this is outright genocide."

Rahul Vaidya also took to his Instagram story and wrote, "BOTH Palestine and Israel are WRONG & at fault... you both are against humanity! The world is busy picking sides forgetting that both are killing innocent human beings! We can go on about who started it but the fact is both are just massacring people..."

