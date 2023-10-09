Israel-Palestine War: Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan hope for peace; tweet, ‘Live and let live’

On Sunday, 8 October 2023, the Israeli Government officially declared war against the militant groups led by Hamas. The militant group launched a large-scale surprise attack on Israel on 7 October from the Gaza Strip. A massive number of killings have been reported in the last two days and the hospitals are crowded with injured. Many country leaders have lent support to Israel in this difficult time. Many International celebrities and prominent figures have reacted to this attack and ongoing war. In the Indian television industry, popular actresses Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are the first to share their thoughts on this.

Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan tweets on the Israel-Palestine conflict

Yesterday evening, Gauahar Khan took to her official Twitter handle and expressed her thoughts on the Israel-Palestine conflict. She urged for peace. Her tweet reads, “Killings are wrong, All killings are wrong. Let the world have peace. Let it stop right at the very beginning of it. There is no right or wrong in war, it’s ALL wrong. So all countries must adhere to human rights, ALL lives matter, ALL lives matter. ALL lives matter. Can’t say it more clearly. All wars must stop .. Live n let live.”

In Hina Khan’s post, the actress highlighted the reality of war and how innocent lives are lost on both sides. She wrote, “I dream of a day when humankind can rise above all differences and find solutions to human problems without sacrificing innocent lives. There can never be a justification for the killing of innocents on either sides.. Its saddening .. #Maypeaceprevail #Palestine #israel”

Netizens are divided over the Israel-Palestine conflict. While some commented that Hamas are cowards and now they should face the consequences, others praised them for fighting for their homeland. However, a few netizens condemned war and wrote, “Peace begins by recognizing the value of every life, regardless of borders or conflicts. Let's strive for a world where compassion prevails and the respect for human rights becomes our driving force.” Some also praised the actresses for speaking on this issue.

