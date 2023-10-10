Israel-Palestine War: TV actor Madhura Naik expresses grief over sister and brother-in-law's demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death, violence, combat and physical abuse.

The ongoing Israel-Hamas war has taken more than 2,400 innocent lives ever since it began on October 7. The conflict between Israel and Palestine escalated to an unexpected level when Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that controls the densely populated Gaza strip along Israel's border, launched an unprecedented attack on Israel from Gaza. Heart-wrenching visuals, pictures and stories of the attacks have been floating on social media leaving the users teary-eyed. The whole world is in some way affected by the war and has been expressing their feelings and praying for peace. TV actor Madhura Naik, who was seen in Naagin, shared her personal heart-wrenching story as she lost her loved ones in the attack.

Madhura Naik expresses grief over her sister and brother-in-law's demise:

Taking to her social media handle, Madhura Naik shared a picture of her, cousin sister, her brother-in-law, who were killed in the Israel attack. Sharing a post, she revealed the details of the heartbreaking incident. Madhura wrote, "Odaya, my sister and her husband were brutally murdered by Palestinian terrorist in front of their children, was found dead today(Sunday). Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of our beloved cousin in the terror attack. Her warmth, kindness, and love will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with her and all the victims. May they rest in peace. Please stand with us and the people of Israel in this time of difficulty 🇮🇱🇮🇳 It’s time people see the reality of these terrorists and how inhumane they can be. Deeply heartbroken."

Take a look at the post here-

Naagin fame Madhura shared another video wherein she expressed how she was humiliated for sharing her previous post. She said, "I, Madhura Naik, am a jew of Indian origin. We are now only 3000 in strength here in India. The day before on the 7th of October we lost a daughter and a son from our family. My cousin Odaya and her husband were murdered in cold blood in the presence of their two children. The grief and emotions that I and my family face today cannot be spoken in words. As of today, Israel is in pain. Her children, her women and her streets are burning in flames in the wrath of Hamas. The women, children, elderly and the weak are being targeted."

Take a look at the post here-

Madhura continued, "Yesterday I posted a picture of my sister and family for the world to see our pain and I was shocked to see how deep pro-Palestinian Arab Propaganda runs. I was shamed, humiliated and targeted for being Jewish. Today I want to voice out my feelings and tell my followers, friends and people who I love and people who have supported me for all these years. For all the work that I have done and also those who have known me that these propagandas make Israelites look like cold-blooded killers is not true. Self-defence is not terrorism. I just want to be very clear that I don't support violence or any kind of suppression from either side. I do have friends, both Arabs and Jews but in times like these innocent lives are always at risk."

Madhura also added, "The Jews were the majority of the Palestinian population in the years before Christ. We as Jews have as much right to live in peace and harmony as them. But after watching all the terror, the people dying, and kidnapped and after grieving the death of my own blood. I stand with Israel. My heart goes to all who have lost their lives, who are missing, who are hostages."

Apart from this, several celebrities like Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and others expressed their concern about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

