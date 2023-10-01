Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Aabhaas Mehta gets married to long term girlfriend; see pic

Aabhaas Mehta is best known for his stint in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. The actor gained momentum with his negative role in the show. He was last seen in Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum co-starring Tina Datta, Jay BHanushali, Karavir Bohra and Anita Hassanandani. The actor has been in a steady relationship for eleven years. The actor started dating Zeenia Wadia, a PR professional. The duo met during his show while Zeenia was looking after the PR and communications of the show. After dating each other for more than a decade, the couple has finally taken the plunge and are now married.

Aabhaas Mehta's wedding picture with wife

Aabhaas Mehta took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their close-knit wedding ceremony. In the picture, Aabhaas and Zeenia are adorably looking at each other candidly while the picture is clicked. They can be seen wearing traditional attires. Aabhaas chose a blue kurta with an embroidered Nehru jacket while his bride rocked the red saree. Along with the picture, the newly wedded couple wrote, "We took our time and we finally decided to laugh together for life #Married."

Have a look at their wedding picture

Aabhaas Mehta on finally getting married

Aabhaas told ETimes that instead of a grand wedding, they wanted to have close-knit and intimate wedding festivities. He mentioned that their first point of discussion was to have a simpler wedding. The duo wanted to honor both faiths as Aabhaas is Punjabi while Zeenia is Parsi. The couple believed that starting a new life was what mattered and not how things were done. Aabhaas added that they intended to enjoy the moments with close family members. He mentioned there will be haldi and mehndi ceremonies while their family and friends are excited to enjoy the wedding festivities.

Aabhaas revealed that he took the initiative of proposing to Zeenia while she was handling PR activities for a show and since then there has been no looking back for the couple.

