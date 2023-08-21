Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon fame Sanaya Irani wishes former co-star Barun Sobti on birthday; drop PICS

Barun Sobti, a renowned Indian actor known for his appearances in Hindi television shows, films, and web series, marked his 39th birthday today, on August 21st. The actor gained recognition for his role in the popular series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. On his special day, numerous celebrities extended their warm wishes and blessings to him. Among them, his Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon co-actress Sanaya Irani also joined in, sending her wishes and sharing adorable pictures with the birthday boy.

This year, the actor is commemorating his birthday alongside his baby boy for the first time.

Sanaya Irani showers birthday wishes on Barun Sobti

Miley Jab Hum Tum fame, also known as Gunjan, Sanaya Irani, sent her heartfelt birthday wishes to her former co-star Barun Sobti as he turned 39. Expressing her affection, she shared a series of adorable pictures on her Instagram account, cherishing Barun's special day.

Celebrities including Ridhi Dogra, Daljiet Kaur Patel, Mohit Sehgal, and many others joined in to convey their birthday greetings to Barun Sobti. The outpouring of well-wishes from his fellow industry colleagues added to the joyous occasion.

Barun Sobti's personal life:

Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda share a heartwarming love story. They were childhood sweethearts, having first crossed paths during their school days. Overcoming the challenges of a long-distance relationship, the couple eventually exchanged wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on December 12, 2010, at a Gurudwara.

After several years of their marital journey, Barun and Pashmeen's family blossomed with the addition of their first child in 2019. The couple joyfully welcomed a baby girl into their lives and lovingly named her Sifat.

Their familial bliss further expanded in April 2023 as Barun and Pashmeen celebrated the arrival of their second child. Welcoming an adorable baby boy, the couple named him Meer. This new addition undoubtedly brought more happiness and warmth to their growing family.

Barun Sobti's professional life:

Barun Sobti is best known for his role in the TV serial Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. Barun has made his mark in several other television shows. He has been a part of shows like Dill Mill Gayye and Baat Hamari Pakki Hai. Furthermore, his repertoire includes numerous web series such as Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, The Missing Stone, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, and more.

Barun's most recent appearance was in the Netflix web series Kohrra, which showcased his continued versatility and commitment to his craft.

Pinkvilla family wishes Barun Sobit a very happy birthday.

