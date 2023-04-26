Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon's Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda blessed with a baby boy

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor Barun Sobti is among the most popular and talented actors in the entertainment industry. Though the actor has been away from TV shows for a while now, he is still connected to his fans through social media. Barun is not much active on his social media handle but shares important updates about his personal and professional life with his fans and followers. Speaking about his personal life, Barun is married to Pashmeen Manchanda and the couple are proud parents to a 4-year-old daughter Sifat.

Barun and Pashmeen blessed with a baby boy:

Now, Barun Sobti and Pashmeen are on cloud nine since they have embraced parenthood again. Yes, you heard it right! The Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon actor and his wife Pashmeen have welcomed a baby boy. The duo never announced their pregnancy on social media, but recently, when Barun and Pashmeen attended his former co-star Dalljiet Kaur's wedding, several reports claimed that the couple was expecting. Many users commented on Dalljiet's post from Mehendi asking whether Pashmeen was expecting. When ETimes TV contacted Barun to confirm this news, the actor confirmed that he and his wife have become parents again.

Barun Sobti's personal life:

On the personal front, Barun Sobti and his wife Pashmeen Manchanda were childhood sweethearts who met each other during their school days. After a long-distance relationship, the couple tied the wedding knot in a private ceremony on 12 December 2010 in a Gurudwara. After several years of marriage, Barun and Pashmeen welcomed their first child a daughter Sifat.

Barun Sobti's professional life:

Apart from Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, Barun Sobti has also been a part of several shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, and more. He also did numerous web shows like Tanhaiyan, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family, Asur, The Missing Stone, Jaanbaaz Hindustan Ke, and more.

