It seems you're pregnant: Monika Bhadoriya REVEALS she was body-shamed by TMKOC makers

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular longest-running sitcoms has been hitting the headlines for the last few months for several controversial reasons. A few former actresses accused the producer Asit Kumarr Modi and the showmakers of sexual assault, mental harassment, holding their payment, making sexist remarks, and other shocking accusations. It seems there's a lot more to come to light yet. In a recent conversation with ETimes, Monika Bhadoriya, popular for her role as Bawri shared she was asked to lose weight for the show.

'Look at you, it seems you're pregnant'

Monika shared that her health went for a toss when she was asked to lose weight within 20 days. Talking about her ordeal, the actress shared, "I got a call from Sohail Romani and he told me he needs to speak to me. I went to his office and he was not there around that time. Someone from the accounts department was there who told me that Sohail called me to discuss my weight gain. He further said, 'Look at you, it seems you are pregnant. I called the production team to ask if you're pregnant, they told me you're not married.' I was shocked."

Monika Bhadoriya was asked to lose weight within 20 days

When Sohail arrived, he told Monika to lose weight and gave her a deadline. The TMKOC actress said, "He told me you have to lose weight in 20 days. I straight away told him it was impossible to lose weight in such a short period of time. Sohail said if you don't lose weight, we won't call you for shoot." Monika then asked him to pay money to hire professionals, but he refused saying that it was not his lookout how she reduced weight. The actress revealed that when she tried to lose weight, she fell sick and suffered from vitamin deficiency. To recover, she had to take painful injections. "I can't tell you how painful that injection phase was," added the actress.

