'It was debatable topic': Dipika Kakar recalls celebrating Teacher's Day; shares interesting anecdote

Dipika Kakar is one of the top actresses in the entertainment industry, boasting a massive fan following. Dipika gained fame for her role as Simar in Sasural Simar Ka and has continued to shine in various fictional and non-fictional shows, winning the audience's hearts with both her real and reel personalities. While she has been away from the screen recently, she remains in the news due to her personal life. Dipika and Shoaib Ibrahim recently welcomed their first baby, a son named Ruhaan. The duo maintains an active social media presence and frequently shares vlogs on their respective YouTube channels.

Dipika Kakar recalls celebrating Teacher's Day:

Today, September 5, we celebrate Teacher's Day which is a cherished occasion celebrated worldwide to honor the invaluable contributions of educators. New mom Dipika Kakar has also reminisced about her childhood days and revealed how she celebrated this special day with her classmates in school. In her new vlog, we see Shoaib Ibrahim's younger sister Riza arrive at Shoaib and Dipika's home to show the actress her new saree. Before showing her saree, Riza told Dipika that to celebrate Teacher's Day in her school all her classmates and she would dress up like their teachers for the day.

Later, the Sasural Simar Ka actress shared her childhood anecdote and said, "When I was in school, all the 10th-standard students used to dress up like the teachers, and teachers would sit like students and attend the class. Every child looked forward to this day because everyone wanted to dress up like their favorite teachers, and many students had one favorite teacher. So, it was a debatable topic, and many would be upset, but the one who got a chance to dress up like their favorite teacher would be happy.

In the same vlog, we witness Dipika welcoming her best friend Anusha and her family into her luxurious new apartment. During their time together, she fondly spoke about their enduring friendship and reminisced about how they have witnessed each other's growth in both professional and personal aspects of life. Providing an update about their new apartment, the Bigg Boss 12 winner shared that their guest room and several other parts of their spacious 5-bedroom apartment are almost ready but still require some finishing touches to be completed.

