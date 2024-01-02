'It was surprise for me': Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma on Rekha attending her and Neil Bhatt's wedding

Aishwarya Sharma, who was recently seen in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17, has been in the news for her stint in the controversial show. Recently, after her exit from Bigg Boss 17, Aishwarya appeared on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast and spoke about the most special day of her life, which was when she got married to Neil Bhatt. While talking to them, the actress shared how she was surprised by veteran actress Rekha's appearance at her wedding.

Aishwarya Sharma recalls Rekha attending her wedding:

When Bharti Singh asked Aishwarya Sharma whether she liked working with her husband, Neil Bhatt, the actress replied, "Yes, we met while working." Aishwarya mentioned that they worked together on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for 2.5 years and even got married during that. Bharti then mentioned that veteran actress Rekha Ji attended Aishwarya and Neil's wedding and looked beautiful.

Aishwarya then shared, "Ma'am promoted our show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Once, it was her birthday, so we all co-actors made a video for her and had sent her. Ma'am then called once and spoke with everyone from the show. She called Neil's phone because he is a very confidential person and will not share her contact."

The Bigg Boss 17 former contestant continued, "She spoke to everyone. We all were in one room. And she knows all the characters, and that's a big thing. She knows each and everybody. She watches our show and she praised everyone."

Advertisement

Speaking about their wedding, Aishwarya Sharma said, "We just sent her the invitation. My mother-in-law convinced us to send the invitation as we were hesitant. Then we received a revert saying she was coming. Also, she wanted to surprise me and told everyone not to tell me."

Bharti Singh was surprised to hear this from Aishwarya and asked her, "You didn't know she was coming?" Aishwarya replied, "No, it was a surprise for me. When she came, I was like this is too precious. She gifted me a Kanjivaram saree. I even dressed up like her and did a photo shoot at my sister-in-law's wedding."

Watch a video from Aishwarya and Neil's wedding here-

Bharti and Haarsh Limbachiyaa mentioned how it is a huge thing as the legendary actress Rekha ji attended their wedding. Aishwarya agreed and said, "It is very special. She's a very humble person." Aishwarya then disclosed, "I call her Rekha Ma. I talk to her often, as in not very often, but we do talk. She is very sweet, genuine, and a very humble person."

More about Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's wedding:

Within a short span, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma fell in love and decided to tie the knot while working on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The couple had an intimate wedding in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, on November 30, 2021, attended by family and close friends. Later, they hosted a grand reception in Mumbai for friends, family, and co-stars.

About their first show together:

In Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Aishwarya Sharma essayed the role of Patralekha, an antagonist. Her acting prowess was applauded by the audience, and she rose to fame due to her role. On the other hand, Neil played Virat Chavan and starred opposite Ayesha Singh (who played Sai).

On the professional, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma both got evicted from Bigg Boss 17 within the last two weeks.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma wishes to return to show as wild card, calls her eviction 'unfair'; Watch