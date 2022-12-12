ITA Awards 2022: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more arrive at the red carpet, SEE PICS

Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at the moment wherein several high-profile celebrities from Bollywood have graced the event. Have a look at the glimpses here.

by Mansi Mathur   |  Updated on Dec 12, 2022 12:20 AM IST  |  410
Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at the moment. (Images from Manav Manglani, APH and Viral Bhayani)
Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at the moment. (Images from Manav Manglani, APH and Viral Bhayani)

The Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place at the moment in Mumbai. Here, several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and more have graced the event. Apart from these, several high-profile celebrities from the Hindi Television industry like Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, and more have marked their attendance.  

Have a look at the glimpses here. 

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan

Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan

Bigg Boss fame Monalisa

TV

Helly Shah

Harshvardhan Kapoor

Huma Qureshi

TV

Javed Jaffrey

Jim Sarbh

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar

Neena Gupta

Nia Sharma

Raveena Tandon

Varun Sharma and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Work Fronts of several celebrities

Dhawan will next star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Dream Girl 2. 

TV actor Disha Parmar is nowadays busy shooting her TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. Clearly, many several high profile celebrities have a couple of projects lined up at the moment.

Also Read: Ananya Panday, Navya Nanda flash cute smiles as they pose alongside their mommies in style; SEE PICS

Advertisement
Credits: Manav Manglani, Viral Bhayani, APH

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!