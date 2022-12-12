ITA Awards 2022: Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday and more arrive at the red carpet, SEE PICS
Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place in Mumbai at the moment wherein several high-profile celebrities from Bollywood have graced the event. Have a look at the glimpses here.
The Indian Television Academy Award Ceremony is taking place at the moment in Mumbai. Here, several Bollywood celebrities including Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Raveena Tandon, and more have graced the event. Apart from these, several high-profile celebrities from the Hindi Television industry like Disha Parmar, Nia Sharma, and more have marked their attendance.
Have a look at the glimpses here.
Work Fronts of several celebrities
Dhawan will next star in Nitesh Tiwari’s action film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. Ananya Panday will next be seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the film Dream Girl 2.
TV actor Disha Parmar is nowadays busy shooting her TV serial Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 2. Clearly, many several high profile celebrities have a couple of projects lined up at the moment.
