Nitesh Pandey's funeral: Rupali Ganguly and other TV celebs pay their last respects

The news of Nitesh Pandey's untimely demise has shocked many of his close friends, family members, the industry, and his fans. The talented actor passed away on Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 51, due to a cardiac arrest. Nitesh passed away at 2 am and is believed to have died almost immediately. According to the reports, the actor was found dead at a hotel in Igatpuri in Nashik, Maharashtra. The police are probing the matter, and the postmortem report is awaited.

Nitesh Pandey's funeral:

Nitesh was a part of the entertainment world for several years and acted in numerous shows and films. The sudden demise of the 51-year-old actor is mourned by the entire industry. The late actor's funeral was held today in Mumbai and was attended by numerous celebrities from the industry. Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly was seen attending Nitesh Pandey's funeral in the city and was spotted by the paparazzi.

Watch the video here-

Update on Nitesh Pandey's demise:

Nitesh Pandey's brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while talking to ETimes. Reportedly, the police are also interrogating the hotel staff where he was found dead and also questioning Nitesh's close family members. An officer said, "He is a regular visitor to the hotel. We have come to know that Pandey would often come here (to the hotel), stay, and write his stories. He would do this to avoid any kind of disturbance." However, Nitesh’s brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar also shared that Nitesh didn’t suffer from any heart ailments.

After hearing this heartbreaking news, several popular celebrities mourned the loss of the talented actor and paid their condolences. R Madhavan, Disha Parmar, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Nakuul Mehta, Siddharth Nigam, Abhishek Nigam, Kritika Kamra, Renuka Shahane, Ashlesha Savant, and a lot more mourned the loss of the actor.

For the uninitiated, Nitesh Pandey was last seen essaying the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the hit show Anupamaa.

