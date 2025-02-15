It’s official? Bigg Boss 18’s Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra’s Valentine’s Day post melts hearts
Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have made their relationship official with a heartfelt Valentine’s Day post. Check out the post below.
Fans of Chum Darang and Karan Veer Mehra have been rooting for them ever since their bond blossomed inside the Bigg Boss 18 house. The duo, often seen getting close on the show, were shipped together as #ChumVeer long ago. Now, with Chum’s latest Valentine’s Day post, the much-loved pair has finally made their relationship official.
On February 15, Chum Darang shared a series of photos on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of her Valentine’s Day celebration. The first picture shows her posing stylishly by a piano, while another collage captures romantic moments with Karan Veer Mehra, surrounded by red roses. A cozy shot of two glasses by a balcony and a heartwarming video with Karan sealed the deal.
In the clip, Karan confesses his love to Chum, saying, “Roses are red, violets are blue, I don’t care about anybody but I love you.” The actress is seen blushing as Karan rests his head on her shoulder, making the moment even sweeter. For the special day, Chum dressed in a white shirt and red and white checkered trousers.
Check out Chum Darang's post below:
Along with the pictures, Chum thanked Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan for making her Valentine’s Day special. She wrote in the caption, "Valentine’s Day it was. Thank you."
Their fans, lovingly calling them ChumVeer, couldn’t contain their excitement, showering the couple with love in the comments. One user wrote, "So happy that love won!" Another wrote, "I am screaming, dancing!!! They deserve happiness. No nazar." Even actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who played Cupid in their love story, dropped multiple evil eye emojis to wish them well.
With their adorable posts, Chum and Karan have finally put all speculation to rest, confirming what fans had been hoping for all along: a beautiful love story that started inside the Bigg Boss 18 house and continues to grow stronger.
