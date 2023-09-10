‘It’s okay to be overwhelmed…’: New mom Ishita Dutta drops honest note as she talks about postpartum struggles

Esteemed actors Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have recently embraced the beautiful journey of parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on June 19. The couple keeps sharing a glimpse into their roles as parents with their fans. Ishita Dutta has been particularly candid about her postpartum journey, offering a glimpse into the realities and challenges of new motherhood. In a recent video shared on her social media platform, she opened up about the postpartum struggles she has encountered.

On September 9, 2023, Ishita Dutta shared a poignant glimpse into her newfound life as a mother on her Instagram handle. In a heartfelt video montage, the new mom offered a candid portrayal of her journey into motherhood, along with the challenges she faced during her postpartum period.

Using a voice-over in the video she said, “Sleepless nights and days, half-eaten meals and no time to rest. Body pain and mental exhaustion. Breastfeeding issues plus the never-ending mom’s guilt, feeling lost and alone it’s a whole new life. It’s not just the birth of a baby but also the birth of a mom. The first few weeks were tough, I would cry and feel lonely almost all the time. But with so many people around me, my family, my friends who love me so much. I would still feel alone.”

Ishita gratefully acknowledged the support of her family, friends, and her husband, Vatsal Sheth. She said, “Vatty really stepped up as not only a great father but as a husband and a great friend. He would force me to step out for quick drives and quick coffee and I cannot tell you how much that helped me cope up. My parents would be there to take care of my baby so I could take a small break. And I have the best mom friends who really really helped me through this journey.”

She gave out a heart-warming message with an encouraging note to other moms-to-be and added, “Four weeks later and I finally feel like myself again. I still don’t know what I am doing but I am enjoying every bit of it. To all the moms-to-be it's okay to be overwhelmed, it’s okay to feel lost and it’s okay if you want to cry.”

Ishita also encouraged and urged all the fathers-to-be to be supportive of their better halves. She continued, “To all the fathers-to-be just be there for her, hold her hand and just say that it’s ok. Time really flies so I am going to tell you what was told to me. Give it a few weeks and you are going to be okay. And enjoy this moment. Trust me they are going to grow up super fast. So enjoy every bit of it.”

Ishita also captioned the post and wrote, “A note to all the new moms… @vatsalsheth thanku for everything mummy baba for taking care of Vaayu and me @beenthere_donethat2018 @kirtipanchal @tanvithakker thanku for being there”

Vatshal Seth-Ishita Dutta’s love story:

The enchanting love story of Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth commenced on the sets of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar in 2016. Their on-screen chemistry transcended into real-life affection. In November 2017, brimming with love and devotion, Ishita and Vatsal exchanged vows, sealing their commitment to marriage.

Their love story continued to evolve, and in March of this year, the couple delighted their followers with stunning photos from a special maternity photo shoot, joyfully announcing their impending parenthood.

The climax of their journey, their first child arrived on July 19. The couple welcomed their beloved son into the world, eagerly sharing the heartwarming news with their Instagram family.

On August 10, Ishita Dutta took to Instagram once again to share a precious moment from their baby boy's naamkaran ceremony.

Opting for a unique name, they lovingly named their son Vaayu, marking yet another beautiful chapter in their extraordinary love story.

