'Jaana tha Goa pahunch gaye Bangalore,' Arjun Bijlani shares hilarious video, what exactly happened?

Versatile actor and host Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the entertainment industry for a long time and the actor has always won the hearts of the masses with his talent and personality. Over the years, Arjun not only showcased his acting skills but also hosted reality shows, made music videos, starred in web shows, and even participated in reality shows. Talking about his personal life, Arjun married his lover Neha Swami in 2013. Since then, the lovebirds have never missed an opportunity to publicly express their love for each other. Whether through their adorable gestures or loving posts on social media.

Arjun Bijalni shares a video inside the plane; goofing around with crew members

The actor who is currently seen hosting India's Got Talent 10, recently went on live and shared with his fans that he has been stuck in Bangalore while travelling to Goa.

Here take a look-

He said, "We were supposed to land in Goa but we got stuck in Bangalore. the weather there is so bad that we took a reroute to Bangalore..." He also shared that people in the flight and crew all are just hanging around in the plane. He is seen talking to his fans and asks the air hostess for some free food. Many fans and even his wife Neha posted comments on his video. She wrote, "Kya yaar baby..."

Later he posts a story that he has finally reached and heading to his masi's (aunt's place) place and has home-cooked food. He met his grandmother and aunt and shared some quality moments.

Arjun Bijlani's work:

Arjun Bijlani is a well-known name in the Indian television industry. He debuted in 2004 with the show Kartika but rose to fame from Left Right Left and since then he has been acing. Her other popular shows include Pardes Mein Mila Koi Apna, Kaali – Ek Punar Avatar, Naagin, Kavach., Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more. He is currently hosting popular shows like India's Got Talent 10. Arjun was last seen hosting the popular dating reality show Splitsvilla X4 along with popular actress Sunny Leone.

