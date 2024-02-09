Munawar Faruqui, the champion of Bigg Boss 17, has been enjoying great success ever since he won the controversial season. His days are filled with meeting fans and performing stand-up comedy, as seen on his busy social media feed. Additionally, his Instagram handle showcases some trendy pictures of this social media sensation.

Jackie Shroff reacts to Munawar Faruqui's PICS:

Just a few minutes back, Munawar Faruqui shared a few stylish photos on his Instagram account. In these snaps, he is seen sporting a white co-ord set and has been captured candidly. Sharing these snaps with his fans, Munawar penned an intriguing shayari in his caption and wrote, "Maathe pe dekh, naseeb hai buland kitne Pairon mai dekh, Maine tode hai ghamand kitne."

Take a look at Munawar Faruqui's post here-

As soon as these snaps were shared, Munawar's comment section was filled with compliments from friends, fans, and followers. Among all the comments, what caught our attention was Jackie Shroff's comment on Munawar's post. Jackie Shroff praised his look and commented, "Ek Number Bhidu." This simply proves how Munawar has gained fame and name in the showbiz industry.

Advertisement

Take a look at the comment here-

About Munawar Faruqui's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

While Munawar Faruqui was a social media star before entering Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, he became a household name after his stint on the show. When he entered the show, Munawar formed a close bond with Mannara Chopra. However, their friendship went through several ups and downs but towards the end of the show, both were on cordial terms.

On the show, Munawar also formed a close bond with Abhishek Kumar and Ankita Lokhande. His journey in the show was one of the biggest highlights of the season as his personal relationships were discussed.

Along with lifting the trophy of the season, Munawar Faurqui also won a Rs 50 lakh cash prize and a newly launched swanky car. While Munawar won the season, Abhishek Kumar emerged as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Naagin 7: Is Abhishek Kumar doing the show with Ankita Lokhande? Bigg Boss 17 runner-up REVEALS