Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani and Neha Kakkar groove to their recent release; Tony Kakkar reacts

After coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Manisha Rani has taken over the internet by storm. From her bonding with Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav to her rumored relationship with Tony Kakkar, and now her music video with Kakkar, Manisha Rani is surely ruling all hearts. The dancer is on a high as she is busy with back-to-back projects. She is also leaving no stone unturned to keep her fans entertained with her social media videos and photos, and her new vlogs.

Manisha Rani dances with Neha Kakkar on Jamna Paar

A few hours ago, singer Neha Kakkar uploaded a video where she is seen dancing with Manisha Rani on their recent release, Jamna Paar. The video is uploaded with the caption, “Manisha Rani X Neha Kakkar”. Both of them show off their best moves in sync with the song. While Neha Kakkar wore a cropped top with black pants, Manisha wore a skirt and crop top set. Both of them wore outfits of the same color. Tony Kakkar also commented on the video and wrote, “Queen x Rani.”

Watch the video of Neha Kakkar and Manisha Rani here:

Reaction of netizens

Fans of Manisha and Neha were super excited to see the two come together for the video. Many expressed that they had been waiting for a long time to see them together. One user commented, "Kakkar Ki Beti Or Bihar Ki Sherni." Another wrote, "Subah Subah Din Bana Diya Aap Dono Ne." One comment also reads, "@ superstar ek saath!"

Check out some of the comments here:

About Jamna Paar

Jamna Paar was released on 6th September. It is Manisha Rani’s debut song for which she collaborated with singer Tony Kakkar. Neha Kakkar also lent her voice and the song is currently trending. Fans of the singers and the dancer praised Manisha Rani for her debut song and also showered love on the singers for giving her the opportunity. Just a day before the release of the song, Neha Kakkar wrote that she wanted Manisha to get more work and that this song should be superhit. Manisha also expressed her gratitude to the Kakkar brothers and singers for featuring her. Manisha’s look and chemistry with Tony in the video also garnered considerable attention amidst fans going crazy over Tonisha.

