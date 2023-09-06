Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani and Tony Kakkar's song out; here are the hits and misses

The wait is finally over as the makers have finally dropped Manisha Rani-Tony Kakkar’s song titled Jamna Paar. The song is a fun dance number sung by the sensational sibling duo Neha Kakkar and Tony. It also happens to be Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani’s first music video. So, let us delve into the hits and misses of the song.

The Hits from Jamna Paar

Manisha’s breathtaking looks

First things first, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 second -runner-up looks HOT! She has aced on all fronts- from performance to looks. Rani looks stunning in a red lehenga choli with a nose ring and shows off some killer dance moves.

Take a look at a glimpse of the song here

Tonisha’s sizzling chemistry

What draws us to the song next is the sizzling chemistry between Rani and Tony Kakkar as the two are perfectly in sync with each other. Their energy and screen presence is unmatched making them the perfect pair. We hope to see them collaborating more in the future.

The Kakkar siblings kill it again

The song is sung by the sizzling Kakkar duo so of course it will go viral on social media. Their vocals and beats are on point making us instantly groove to the song. We really cannot wait for the song and the hook steps to go viral across reels.

The beautiful location

The dance number is set in a grand palace lending it a royal feel. The makers definitely deserve extra points for choosing such a unique and enchanting location for the song. Rani looks nothing lesser than a royal princess as she gracefully dances around the palace.

Misses in Jamna Paar

Well, Jamna Paar is the perfect song to groove to this season and is a perfect addition to your party and dance playlist. The only shortcoming of the song is its duration that just happens to of 2.26 minutes. The song should have been longer as fans will definitely crave for more.

Netizens react

The fans have already started pouring in their love on the song. Some of the comments included, “Yeah Bihar Ki Rani” (Yes Bihar’s queen), It would have been more fun if the song was a bit longer, “Wow Tonisha” and “This song will be a superhit .” Yesterday Neha Kakkar extended her heartfelt wishes to Manisha Rani appealing to her fans to make this song successful so that the latter gets more work in the future. The song was released on the Poetic Rabbit YouTube channel.

