Jamna Paar: Manisha Rani expresses gratitude for immense love on her debut music video with Tony Kakkar

Manisha Rani, the 2nd runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, is making waves with her recent music release, Jamna Paar, featuring singer Tony Kakkar. The song has garnered immense adoration from ToniSha fans, sparking a dance frenzy among listeners. Manisha Rani, seizing this moment, extends her heartfelt appreciation to her fans and all supporters for their overwhelming love and encouragement.

Manisha Rani expresses gratitude towards fans

Manisha Rani has stolen the spotlight once again after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 with her latest music video, Jamna Paar. This infectious party anthem has sent fans into a frenzy, with its catchy beats and vibrant visuals.

Recently, Manisha Rani took to her Instagram to express her happiness and heartfelt gratitude to her ardent supporters. She shared a snippet from the music video along with a caption, "Thank you, everyone, for giving so much love to Jamna Paar! I love you all #manisharani #1piece #mrani."

What makes Jamna Paar even more special is that it marks the debut collaboration between Manisha Rani and the renowned singer Tony Kakkar, featuring vocals from both Tony and Neha Kakkar. The chemistry between Manisha and Tony has captured the hearts of fans, who lovingly refer to the duo as ToniSha.

Former Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Jad Hadid, who shared a close bond with Jiya during their time in the house, also chimed in on Manisha's post, showing his support by commenting, "You deserve it, babu, keep shining."

About Manisha Rani

Manisha Rani is a multifaceted talent known for her versatility as a social media influencer, content creator, and accomplished dancer. Her journey to stardom reached new heights with her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where she showcased her remarkable blend of resilience and charisma. She shared a close bond with many contestants in the house, be it the model Jad Hadid or actress Bebika Dhurve.

She secured the position of second runner-up in the show, while Abhishek Malhan was declared the first runner-up. Elvish Yadav, emerged as the winner of the season and claimed the throne and the trophy for the season.

